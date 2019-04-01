Shaun Anderson teams up with NW Racing for 2019 road racing season

Northern Ireland’s Shaun Anderson has joined NW Racing for the 2019 road racing season.

Anderson takes over in the team from Darren Cooper, who parted company from Noel Williams’ outfit in March.

The Banbridge native, who set his fastest Isle of Man TT lap last year in the Superbike race at 128.672mph, will ride BMW S1000RR Superbike and Superstock machines.

Anderson said: “I read about the unfortunate change at NW Racing online and from seeing Noel’s team operate in race paddocks over the past few years, I know that they have good bikes as well as a good set up – it’ll be a good opportunity for both of us.

“Being seeded at the TT will be a big help, and with the help of the team I hope to hit my goal of a 130mph lap.”

Anderson finished 13th in the Superbike TT in 2018, securing his best result in the mainstream solo classes since his debut at the event in 2012.

Team owner Noel Williamson said: “I’m delighted to have Shaun on board this season. He’s a very underestimated rider, and it’s great that we now have a seeded rider to ride our BMW S1000RR at the TT – I’m excited to say the least! Shaun will have two bikes at his disposal for the TT, one in Superstock spec and the other in Superbike spec.”

Anderson (34), who is a project leader in the R&D department at the KTM Factory in Austria, will have his first outing of the new season at the Tandragee 100 in May.

He will also compete at the Ulster Grand Prix along with selected race meetings throughout 2019.