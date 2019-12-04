Search for Borough’s senior sports stars

Nominations are now being accepted for the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Senior Sports Awards sponsored by Rushmere Shopping Centre.

Organised by the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sports Forum in association with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, these annual awards recognise the wealth of sporting talent in the borough and celebrate the achievements of those who have excelled in their chosen sport, as well as recognising the invaluable contribution from our coaches and volunteers.

The awards, which are being held on Thursday 19 March in Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre, were recently launched at Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon by the Lord Mayor, Councillor Mealla Campbell, the Headline Sponsor, Martin Walsh from Rushmere Shopping Centre, along with Edith Jamison, Chair of the Sports Forum and Denise Watson, compere for the awards.

Speaking at the launch the Lord Mayor commented: “I am delighted to officially launch the Senior Sports Awards 2020 for the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough. The event provides a fantastic opportunity for us as a council to acknowledge and reward the success of our athletes, teams, coaches, clubs and volunteers who deserve the recognition for all their hard work.

“I am also delighted that Rushmere Shopping Centre are once again headline sponsor for this event and look forward to another night of celebrating the exceptional talent in our Borough.”

Martin Walsh, Manager of Rushmere Shopping Centre said: “We are proud to sponsor the Senior Sports Awards that acknowledge and support the achievements of those who dedicate their talent and enthusiasm to sport. We are committed to our local communities and it is hugely encouraging to see such a multitude of sporting disciplines and activities represented by so many people across the towns, villages and rural communities of an area so highly regarded for its passion and sporting heritage. By sharing our success stories, these awards can only serve to encourage others to follow in their footsteps and we are excited for what the future

holds.”

Nominations are sought in the eight categories of Sports Person with a Disability, Sportswoman, Sportsman, Senior Team, Club Coach, Service to Sport, Volunteer and Club of the Year. Nominees should be competing at County/Regional level or above for achievements between January – December 2019 and must be over 18 at the time of competition. Specific details for each category can be found on the nomination form.

Nomination forms are now available from all council leisure and community facilities across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area. The nomination form can also be downloaded from the council website at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.org .

The Sport Forum also offer financial support to help athletes, coaches and sports clubs from the Borough to attain their full potential. Athletes who are competing at provincial level and above can apply for assistance to assist with the costs associated with training and competing. Clubs can apply for financial assistance towards Clubmark Accreditation, Volunteer Development, Grant Aid for Coaches & Umpires/Referees and Representative Sporting Clubs. Criteria applies to all of the grants offered and forms can be downloaded from the getactiveabc website at www.getactiveabc.com.

Completed forms must be returned to Anne Benson, Senior Sports Awards, Lough Neagh Discovery Centre, Oxford Island National Nature Reserve, Lurgan BT66 6NJ before 12 noon on Friday, January 3 2020.

For further information contact the Sports Development Department on T: 028 3752 9636 (Armagh) T: 028 4066 0637 (Banbridge) and T: 028 3831 1693 (Craigavon).