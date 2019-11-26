Robyn and Royanna take home first place trophy

Local girl Robyn McMurray was representing her school, Dromara Primary, in the Ulster Schools Dressage at Gransha Equestrian Centre recently.

Nine-year-old Robyn, who is in Mrs Milligans Year 6 class in Dromara Primary School, and her pony Royanna braved the awful weather to take home first place in the Intro class winning a beautiful trophy.

She also received a bag of feed kindly sponsored by Thomsons feed and a lovely rug for her pony along with a 1st place champion rosette.

This was Robyn and Royannas second year representing her school in this competition.

Last year the pair managed a respectable 5th place but Robyn was determined to try and better last years placing and with the good luck wishes from her class mates and her headmaster Mr Armstrong as she left school.

Thanks to her hardwork and dedication she achieved her goal and did her school very proud. Well done Robyn and Royanna!