PGA: Success for Simon Thornton and Richard Kilpatrick

Simon Thornton and Richard Kilpatrick picked up wins on the PGA in Ireland circuit - thanks to success, respectively, at Delgany and Elm Park.

Thornton of Tulfarris Golf Resort) posted an excellent six-under-par 63 to win the Delgany Pro-Am supporting the Down Syndrome Centre.

Thornton arrived at the Wicklow venue in good form following a three-shot win in a recent Northern Branch event at Spa Golf Club.

The 41-year-old began his round at the 17th with a couple of regulation pars. He birdied the first, second and fourth but dropped a shot at the par-four sixth.

After two more pars at the eighth and ninth, Thornton’s round suddenly took off with a run of five birdies in a row. He added another par at the 15th but dropped a shot at his closing hole to post 63.

Steven Quinlan (Halpenny Golf) finished second three shots adrift, with Hazel Kavanagh (Impact Golf at Leopardstown) alone in third.

Kilpatrick topped the leaderboard at the Elm Park Pro-Am but was forced to share first place with Donal Gleeson.

The duo carded a pair of five-under-par 64s to finish one shot clear of Eamonn Brady (Clontarf GC) and Michael McGeady (Evolve Golf Coaching).

Kilpatrick, currently ranked fifth in the Order of Merit, won the PGA Challenge at Tulfarris Resort in July.

He tucked away four pars before dropping a shot at the fifth then birdied the sixth and seventh, parred the eight and eagled the ninth.

The Banbridge GC man collected seven pars and two more birdies for a second-nine two under 32.