New-Bridge student Laura is a badminton hit

Congratulations to New-Bridge Integrated College Y11 student, Laura Comer, Ulster Open U17 Girls’ Badminton Doubles Champion.

Laura participated in the Ulster Open U17 in Lisburn last weekend and in excellent form made it to the Singles and Mixed Final also. Laura is ranked No. 1 in Ulster in Singles, Doubles and Mixed. She is ranked No. 1 in Ireland in Doubles and No. 2 in Singles and Mixed. Laura and her brother Rory, Year 9, have been nominated for the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Junior Sports Awards on September 28.

A huge congratulations from New-Bridge and best of luck to Laura and Rory in the ABC Junior Sports award later this month.

Laura, on the right hand side of the photograph, is pictured with partner Sophia Noble from Leinster.