Live updates from Tuesday practice at the North West 200 - Alastair Seeley off to flying start

Twelve-time North West 200 Supersport winner Alastair Seeley topped the times in the class on the EHA Racing Yamaha on Tuesday.

Seeley left it late to take over at the summit with a lap of 4m 37.073s, which put him 0.182s ahead of Lee Johnston on the Ashcourt Racing Yamaha.

The newcomers practice session was held first in perfect conditions at the North West 200 on Tuesday.

James Hillier was third fastest (Quattro Plant Kawasaki) followed by Michael Dunlop on his MD Racing Honda, who was 1.6 seconds down on Seeley.

Dean Harrison (Silicone Engineering Kawasaki) and Peter Hickman (Trooper Beer Triumph) were the top six.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan was seventh fastest on the Logan Racing Yamaha ahead of Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda).

The newcomers session was held first, with top British championship rider Richard Cooper having his first taste of action on the roads on the Buildbase Suzuki.

Richard Cooper is making his debut at the North West 200 on the Buildbase Suzuki.

Cooper has made an excellent start to the National Superstock 1000 Championship and will compete in the Superbike and Superstock classes.

The 35-year-old said: “Now we’re here the excitement and anticipation has gone up a notch, but it hasn’t changed our approach. I have come here with some aims in my mind – I think any rider goes to a new event or to compete somewhere new with a bit of an idea of what they can do, what they can achieve, and where they want to be – but the main one is to learn and improve as the week goes on.

“I know I’ve got a good team around me and a team that is vastly experienced on the roads, and if I work hard and come away with strong performances I’ll be happy.

“As far as road race debuts go, there aren’t many bigger events to do it than the North West 200. I’d been looking to take this step for a couple of years to be honest and I was only going to do it when everything came together. But the plan was always to come here; it’s a great event, great fans, a really strong field. I’m excited to get going, but we’ll be taking it step-by-step.”

Lisburn’s Carl Phillips will also make his debut at the North West as he prepares for the Supertwin races on the ILR/Mark Coverdale Paton.

