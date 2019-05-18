LIVE updates from the North West 200 - Glenn Irwin rules himself out unless conditions improve

Three-time North West 200 Superbike winner Glenn Irwin says he won’t race today unless conditions improve.

Irwin, who is due to start from pole position in the Superbike races on the Quattro Plant/Wicked Coatings Kawasaki, said riding in the wet on the roads ‘is not my thing’.

“I have no interest in racing in these conditions and I will not be going in the first Superbike race - it is not my thing,” said Irwin.

“We have had a great week and this is part of road racing. There is not much you can do about it. It is getting worse, but if things improve, and it dries quickly, I may race later on.”

The Supersport race was red-flagged after a delayed start to the 90th anniversary meeting.

Heavy rain this morning has caused difficulties for the riders and organisers.

Officials work to clean the track at Black Hill.

Riders were given two sighting laps to get a feel for the conditions after all practice sessions were held in the dry. Competitors then had the chance to make some adjustments to their machines before setting off on a final warm-up lap.

A rider came off at Black Hill on the final warm-up lap, causing a further delay due to an oil spill

The Supersport race started around 11.10am and James Hillier was leading Alastair Seeley, Peter Hickman and Lee Johnston when the race was stopped on lap two.

An incident occurred at Black Hill, although the rider involved was not seriously hurt.

Michael Dunlop was a retirement on his MD Racing Honda at the end of the first lap.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

RACE 1

THE JUNCTION RETAIL & LEISURE PARK SUPERSPORT (6 laps)

RACE 2

ANCHOR BAR SUPERBIKE (7 laps)

RACE 3

JOHN M PATERSON SUPERTWIN (4 laps)

RACE 4

CP HIRE SUPERSTOCK (6 laps)

RACE 5

MERROW HOTEL & SPA NW200 SUPERBIKE (7 laps)