Kelly Gallagher narrowly misses out on bronze at World Para Alpine Skiing Championships

Co Down’s Kelly Gallagher narrowly missed out on a medal as she competed in her opening event at the World Para Alpine Skiing Championships in Slovenia.

The 33-year-old finished fourth in the Women’s Giant Slalom, losing out on a bronze medal by only one-tenth of a second behind her GB team-mate Menna Fitzpatrick.

Slovakia’s Henrieta Farkasova sealed gold ahead of Melissa Perrine from Australia, with 20-year-old Fitzpatrick taking bronze.

Sochi Paralympic gold medallist Gallagher will be in action next in the Women’s Slalom event on Thursday.

Along with her guide Gary Smith, Gallagher improved her time by almost three seconds on her second run but ended the event with combined time of two minutes 25.76 seconds, which was just behind Fitzpatrick’s time of two minutes 25:66 seconds.