Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran gives her reaction following the win over Malaysia at Banbridge Larne's Ayeisha McFerran was happy to be part of an Ireland win over Malaysia in their opening group game at the FIH Series Final at Banbridge on Saturday. Goals from Beathany Barr and Katie Mullan gave the Irish a 2-1 success. They will play Czech Republic on Sunday at 3pm.