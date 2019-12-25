Golds for Banbridge Archery Club Juniors

Three Junior Club Members competed in the Archery NI Indoor Championships in Banbridge Leisure Centre and all won Gold medals.

Nahum Thompson taking Gold in his last year representing Gents Under 18 Compound Unlimited. Nahum has competed in this event three times and now has two Golds and one Silver. Niall McComb not only taking Gold but smashing his pb by 39 points in the Gents Under 18 Barebow category.

Special mention to Shea Finnegan from Bessbrook who only joined the club less than three months ago and shooting in his first ever competition took Gold in the Gents Under 16 Barebow category.

For information regarding the club or beginner courses contact: banbridgearcheryclub@gmail.com