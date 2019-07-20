Gary McNeill creates special Open moment on 17th green

Royal Portrush Head Professional Gary McNeill has a magical major moment to be proud of after nailing a monster putt on the 17th for a birdie!

McNeill, who is playing the final two rounds as a marker as there is an off number of golfers left in this year's Open following the cut, understandably made a nervous start to the day when he teed off with Englishman Paul Waring at 9.35am.

But he produced one of the moments of the day so far with his huge putt in the hole before the last.

It was rightly greeted by loud cheers from the fans around the green, and drew a huge smile from McNeill.

It is a moment that will live long in the memory. Well done Gary!