Eugene Magee confirms choice to step down from Ireland international scene

Ireland men’s head coach Mark Tumilty described Eugene Magee as “a fantastic servant to Irish hockey” following confirmation of his international retirement.

Magee walks away as Ireland’s most-capped player following 295 appearance and 60 goals since his debut in 2005.

“An exceptional hockey player, team-mate and person,” said Tumilty, who also enjoyed a club career alongside Magee at Banbridge. “It has been a pleasure to work with Eugene at club and more recently at international level and I wish him and his family all the best with his retirement from international hockey.

“Eugene will rightly be regarded as one of the best to have worn the green shirt.”

Magee proved integral during Ireland’s Olympic Games return in 2016 and last year’s first World Cup appearance since 1990.

Personal highlights include scoring against Germany in Rio 2016, a brace of goals in an Olympic qualifier sudden-death shootout and 2015 finish to help defeat England.

“After much consideration, I have decided to retire from international hockey,” said Magee. “I have enjoyed 15 years as part of the Irish men’s hockey team and it has been my privilege to represent my country among so many talented players.

“To be able to play hockey with your friends is one thing but to compete on an international scale takes a huge amount of work from a lot of people and to them I am truly grateful.

“To all the coaches, players, physiotherapists, doctors, psychologists, physiologists, nutritionists, strength and conditioning coaches, managers, Hockey Ireland background staff, equipment sponsors, financial sponsors, employers, home hosters and the wider hockey family - I would like to say huge ‘thank you’.

“I would also like to publicly acknowledge my support network at home, particularly my parents and my wife Aoibhne, without whom I would not have enjoyed the career I have had.

“Through many years there have been ups and downs but, overall, I have loved the experience. It has been an honour.”