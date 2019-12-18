Dromore pupils LineOut with Ulster Rugby

Pupils at Dromore High School were treated to a bespoke nutrition session designed to help fuel their on-field performance from Ulster Rugby Lead Nutritionist Stephanie Gleadhill as part of the Phoenix Natural Gas and Ulster Rugby LineOut Programme.

Dromore High School’s Year 11 Medallion Team were selected for the session and as well as the nutritional insights from Stephanie they also had the opportunity to quiz Ulster Rugby Senior Team professionals Will Addison and Gareth Milasinovich on how they put nutritional advice into practice.

Speaking about the session, Jonathan Martindale, Director of Sales & Marketing at Phoenix Natural Gas said: “We are delighted to partner with Ulster Rugby through the LineOut rogramme to bring their expertise out to support and inspire the next generation of players here in Dromore.

“There are so many attributes in sport that are vital for individuals and communities to develop, such as teamwork, resilience and communication, and we see the Lineout Programme and range of initiatives within it as an engaging way to share these skills with people of all ages and backgrounds right across our licence area.”

Stephanie Gleadhill, Lead Nutritionist at Ulster Rugby who delivered the session added: “Nutrition is a vital element for any sports star in reaching their potential so it’s great to have the opportunity to help educate young players on how they can eat well and fuel their performance and recovery.

“For us at Ulster Rugby delivering sessions like this within the community enables us to engage with and support the playing talent that exists in communities right across the Province.”

Josh Pentland, Head Coach at Dromore High continued: “The session with Stephanie and the players was superb. Our players have learned a lot about the value of nutrition in fuelling their performance and the small changes they can make that can drive results. It’s great to have Will and Gareth here to share their experiences and I know the session will inspire the team to reach their sporting potential.

“We would like to say a huge thanks to Ulster Rugby and Phoenix Natural Gas for this fantastic opportunity.”

This was the first school presentation within the Ulster Rugby and Phoenix Natural Gas LineOut Programme with further education presentations planned for 2020. For further information on the programme or to request a session for your school contact gillian.orr@phoenixnaturalgas.com