Dromara GAC celebrate NI Hospice Support

Dromara GAC recently presented a cheque for £1,100 to the NI Hospice.

This money was raised with the club organising the annual TrustFord Slieve Croob 5/10k Challenge.

The TrustFord Slieve Croob 5/10 Km Challenge goes from Finnis to the top of Slieve Croob and back again and takes in the stunning panoramic scenery of the area.

TrustFord’s Parts Plus General Manager, Martin Kearney commented: “It was a pleasure for TrustFord to be involved in this event with Dromara GAC for such a worthy local charity. I was struck by the NI Hospice message; ‘Their goal is to add life to days when days cannot be added to life.’ We look forward to being involved again in the future.”

Stuart Foulds, Chairman and CEO at TrustFord explained: “Supporting communities goes to the heart of what we represent as a company. It’s been fantastic to be able to provide donations and support to the NI Hospice through the TrustFord Trust. This is the third year that we have sponsored the event, and it’s been brilliant to see it growing in momentum and size each year.”

Philip Entwistle. Nurse Specialist with NI Hospice thanked Declan McCann from Dromara GAC and Martin Kearney from TrustFord for organising the Challenge: “At NI Hospice we care for over 3,500 babies, children, young people and adults each year. Our services are offered free to all those who avail of them. Events such as this organised by Dromara GAC are vital to sustaining our support for those in our community who need our help.”

Declan McCann, Chairman of Dromara GAC highlighted that great credit must be given to all the race participants, sponsors and Dromara GAC helpers who made the weekend such a great success. He also thanked the Order of Malta Ambulance Corps, Frank Morgan, Johnny Gates, Peter Morgan’s Cottage committee and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council for their support.

Dromara GAC hope to continue with The Slieve Croob Challenge again next year.