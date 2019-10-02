Dedicated Lisa nets ‘Volunteer of the Year’ title

Banbridge Netball Club’s Lisa Trainor has been awarded Netball Northern Ireland’s “Volunteer of the Year” for her contribution to the sport.

During the 2019 Netball NI Awards Dinner, Europa Hotel, Belfast on Friday, September 13, Lisa was praised for her commitment to Netball.

Lisa has been a dedicated member of Banbridge netball club since the age of 14 and has been a committee member since 2014, and is well known for her enthusiastic and helpful attitude.

She helps out at all club events and works efficiently to help all the events run by Banbridge netball club to run smoothly.

Lisa is extremely dedicated to the sport of netball and has been a junior club coach for the U14 development and league squads, and volunteered and given her time to act as the head coach of the social netball group since it started in 2013. She is also one of the founding members of the social club that is run each year. Lisa came up with the idea for a social netball group that would encourage older or out of touch netballers to get back into the game. She continues to organise Banbridge Babes, Balls & Banter social netball each year and these sessions are extremely well run and encourage a number of players back to the sport each year.

Although Lisa’s family has grown considerably over the last 4 years, her dedication has not wavered. She continues to combine volunteering for the netball club and motherhood. Lisa has great enthusiasm & positivity towards the girls that she coaches and she inspires them to work harder and be better than they thought they could be. She has a brilliant rapport with the girls on her U14 league team and with the ladies who play socially, and Lisa’s sessions often contain a lot of banter.

She uses every coaching or umpiring award that she achieves to further the knowledge of the girls and women that she coaches, and her knowledge of how to train and the rules of the sport are invaluable to the club.

On top of all her responsiblities within Banbridge netball club, Lisa is a Northern Ireland B Umpire who regularly umpires premier league matches and matches for our own club and other local club matches.

During the last two seasons Lisa also held the position of Regional Development assistant coach for the Southern area attending school trials and monthly coaching sessions. This has allowed her to coach at a higher level and has enabled her to use her extensive knowledge to train some of the most capable young netballers in her local area.

Without Volunteers like Lisa our club would not run so smoothly and our sport successful.

* Babes, Balls & Banter started again last Monday at 7pm in Gilford Community Centre.