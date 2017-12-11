CYCLING: Team Vision Racing awards evening

On Saturday 25th November Team Vision Racing held its annual club dinner and award s presentation in the Bannville House Hotel.

It was a brilliant night’s fun and ‘craic’, the food and service provided by the Bannville was excellent.

Martin Burns and David Corrigan present a cheque to Ruth Weir.

Every year the club gives out prizes for the Club races as well as novelty prizes, which are a bit of fun and good humour.

There was five Club Races throughout the year.

The George Beattie Memorial was held on the Gilford circuit and was won by David Ross.

The Buchanan Cup was held on the Annaclone circuit and was won by Mark Williamson.

The Ernie Hall Cup was held on the Castlewellan road circuit and was won by Davy Mc Knight.

This year the club held two new hill climb events which turned out to be very successful.

The first one, the Blackwood cup was won by Emily Roberts and the second, Need a Print Cup was won by Davy White.

Well done to all who took part, who won and to those who helped organise these events.

There are so many more things that go on behinds the scenes to make these races happen.

If anyone is interested in our club you can follow us on Facebook at Team Vision Racing or contact us via email tvrbanbridge@gmail.com

In August the club held its annual sportive to raise money for charity.

This year’s chosen charity is one that was very close to home for the club, one member in particular Mr Martin Burns who spent time here recovering after his cardiac arrest.

The cardiology ward 1 North Craigavon area hospital was the recipient of £1000. The cheque was presented by Martin Burns and David Corrigan to ward manager Ruth Weir.