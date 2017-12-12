CYCLING: Chris Burns just fails to collect bronze

Banbridge’s Chris Burns - in his final event of the year - missed out on bronze success.

Burns produced a strong performance in England at the UCI C1 International Track Event.

He managed to qualify for the bronze medal ride-off in the 3km pursuit race and faced David Smith of Great Britain.

The ride-off was extremely close and Smith beat Burns by a mere second.

Burns had three events over the weekend.

The 1km Time Trial was held on the Friday evening and Burns achieved a time of 1:17.945, coming third overall in his category.

On Sunday, Burns rode his first scratch race and ended up coming ninth in the field.

The Manchester Velodrome experience has provided Burns with extra confidence to compete at the very highest international level.