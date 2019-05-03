COMMENT: Rory Best will get a rousing reception, but let’s hope it’s not the last of the season

Rory Best and Darren Cave are set to make their final appearances for Ulster at home on Saturday evening when the Province takes on Connacht in a Guinness PRO14 semi-final qualifier (Kingspan Stadium 5:35pm)

It will be the end of an era for the pair who have served their Province proudly and they will no doubt get an amazing send off at Kingspan Stadium.

Cave took centre stage last weekend when he captained the team in the 14-13 win over Leinster as the PRO14 regular league season was completed.

Today Best, who has battled back from an ankle injury to be fit, will lead the side out and hopefully onwards to a semi-final clash against Glasgow in two weeks time at Scotstoun.

In the build-up to both last and this week’s game, both were adamant the key thing was playing their part in getting Ulster to victory.

But while last week may have been an occasion where the young stars of Ulster got their opportunity on the big stage once again, today everything is on the line.

Having suffered a defeat in the European Champions Cup quarter-finals to Leinster a month ago, Ulster hunger to gain play-off success and silverware.

They have managed to get to the final hurdle on a number of occasions since their 2006 Celtic League success, but come up short.

The perfect send off for Best this season would be seeing the Ulster captain lift the PRO14 trophy - it’s the only glaring omission from a magnificent CV for club and country.