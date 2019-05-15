Colin Turkington aiming to maintain British Touring Car Championship pace at Thruxton

British Touring Car Championship

Colin Turkington is aiming to maintain his excellent start to the season when the British Touring Car Championship speeds into Thruxton this weekend.

Turkington goes into the weekend sitting third in the title chase after racing to a commanding double victory last time out at Donington Park, a display that vaulted him 10 places up the championship table and to within just five points of the summit.

“I’m really looking forward to Thruxton. It’s a track I enjoy, and it certainly rewards bravery,” explained the local driver.

“We think it should suit the characteristics of the 3 Series better than the 1 Series, particularly in terms of stability through the high-speed corners.

“The test there last month was very productive from my perspective, and it gave me the opportunity to tailor the new car a lot more to my liking. With so few opportunities to run at Thruxton, it was important to make the most of the time we had and I think we did just that.”

The defending champion is four times a previous winner in Hampshire, and twice ascended the podium there this time last year but faces a tough challenge from Tom Oliphant and Andrew Jordan.

“The aim is simply to keep on scoring good points and convert opportunities into results. I’ll carry 36kg of success ballast into the weekend, but we coped well with the weight in race two at Donington so I think we’re in good shape,” he added.

“It’s been a superb start to the season, which is no less than everybody at BMW and WSR deserves for their efforts. Hopefully we can keep the momentum of development going and continue that form this weekend.”

This weekend’s action will all be broadcast live and in high-definition on ITV4, beginning at 11:15am.