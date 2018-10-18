‘Big drive’ to grow golf tourism at International Golf Travel Market

Tourism Ireland’s drive to grow the number of golf visitors to the island of Ireland continues this week – at the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Sixteen (16) golf and tourism operators from the island of Ireland have joined Tourism Ireland at this important event for the global golf travel community.

IGTM, now in its 21st year, brings together more than 1,300 golf travel professionals from around the world, including about 400 golf tour operators.

The companies will engage in four days of one-to-one, pre-scheduled appointments and networking – which provide an excellent opportunity to negotiate and exchange vital contracts for 2019.

“IGTM is a really great opportunity to showcase our world-class golf,” said Louise Finnegan, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Business Partnerships.

"This is just one element of Tourism Ireland’s busy promotional programme to encourage more golfers from around the globe to consider a holiday in Northern Ireland and on the island of Ireland.

“Our message is that the island of Ireland offers international golfers the complete package – with some of the very best golf in the world, spectacular scenery and the warmest of welcomes.

We’re also taking every opportunity to highlight the fact that Royal Portrush will host The Open in 2019.”