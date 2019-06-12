Bethany Barr: Birthday girl delight as Ireland reach semi-finals at FIH Series Final at Banbridge

It has been a good week for Bethany Barr as the Ireland women hockey team secured a place in the semi-finals of the FIH Series Final being hosted at Havelock Park, Banbridge.

On Tuesday Ireland made it a clean sweep in their group games with an 11-0 win over Singapore.

Barr was celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, but will put things on hold until after the weekend when Ireland can hopefully reach Sunday's final and win the series.

The former Lurgan player, making her tournament debut in the green colours, marked that last Saturday by scoring her first international goal in the 2-1 win over Malaysia.