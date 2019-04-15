Athletics: Niall Rankin takes victory in Seapatrick 10k

Niall Rankin produced a great performance to lead all the way to take victory in the third Seapatrick 10k event in Banbridge.

The event, which is promoted by St. Mary’s PTA, attracted its biggest entry in what was good but cold conditions on the day.

Rankin, from Dromore, took control early on and came home on his own to take the win.

Damien Scullion, who had finished seventh for the last two years in this event, ran really well to come second ahead of Jeffrey Brown.

Jenna Burton from St. Peter’s was equally dominant as she retained her Ladies crown.

Elaine Spratt and Sara Moore took the other medals in the Ladies event.

Ethan Dunn from Loughview won the 5k from Nigel Grier and Sean McGrady respectively.

Sarah Jane Beattie of Newry AC, had only three men ahead of her as she took the Ladies title from Eve Welsh and Alana Kerr to complete the top three.