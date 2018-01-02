ATHLETICS: £5,000 prizefund on offer at Omagh half marathon

The 29th SPAR Omagh Half Marathon and 5k Fun Run was officially launched this week with organisers noting a high level of early sign ups for the race that is now well established on the Irish athletics scene.

Last year’s event saw over 3,500 participants come from near and far to compete, the furthest hailing all the way from from Dallas, United States. The 2018 race, which will be held on Saturday 7th April will start out from Omagh Leisure Complex. SPAR has once again been named as the title sponsor of the race, which is organised by local athletics club Omagh Harriers.

Commenting on the event launch, Omagh Harriers chairman Michael Ward said, “We’re delighted to be preparing for the 29th SPAR Omagh Half Marathon. This is an event that just keeps getting bigger and better every year. There are so many different people involved in making an event of this size a success and we’re confident that the 2018 race will not disappoint. There’s something for everyone with the highly-regarded half marathon for runners who have a very good fitness base while the 5k fun run is perfect for those who may have set themselves a fitness goal for the New Year or just want to get involved in a local organised event. Whether you’re running, walking or cheering on your loved ones it’s a great event for the whole family and we’d encourage as many people as possible to sign up and come along.”

A prize fund of over £5,000 is up for grabs this year. There are also two £250 bonuses for the first male and female to break the record times, which respectively stand at 64minutes 46 seconds and 74 minutes 51 seconds. All Half Marathon entrants receive a branded race t-shirt and competitors across both races will receive a newly designed medal. AWARE and SUPPORT2GETHER, two charities that seek to alleviate mental health illness and depression in Northern Ireland have been chosen as this year’s joint charity partners.

Marie-Claire Caldwell, Marketing & Communications Executive for the Henderson Group, owners of the SPAR franchise in Northern Ireland spoke on the sponsorship saying, “I’m thrilled to be involved in launching this fantastic event. Along with encouraging a fit and healthy lifestyle, SPAR offer a wide range of quality products which can help to support a nutritional, balanced diet. By sponsoring events such as the Omagh Half Marathon & 5k fun run across the country, we get the opportunity to demonstrate our belief in supporting active lifestyles and at the same time the chance to create new partnerships within our communities.”

A limited number of early bird entry feed are available and can be accessed by visiting:

www.sientries.co.uk. Alternatively, entry forms can be collected from Omagh Leisure Complex, Old Moutfield Road, Omagh. Entrants can also keep up to date with the latest news and access training plans and tips that will be posted on the SPAR Omagh Half Marathon Facebook page.