ARCHERY: Banbridge members hit the mark at charity event

Archers from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland recently came to Gilford Castle Estate to compete in Banbridge Archery Club’s Annual Festive Charity Shoot, this year supporting ‘Cancer Fund for Children.’

It was a great success as £540 was raised from the event.

The club would like to thank Christine Wright and daughter Sarah from the Estate for the use of their grounds.

Also, Gilberry Fayre for the stew and Tesco’s for their donated voucher.

A special thank you to club members who generously provided items for the hampers, and the archers who shot, without which, the event would not be a success.

Following on from the success of the annual Festive shoot, club archers attended the Archery NI Senior on 10th December.

In extremely cold shooting conditions and under the spot light of cameras Lisa McConnell successfully defended her traditional category title to become the 2017 Traditional Champion.

Not only did Lisa set a new NI record score that she set the previous week but she narrowly missed out on being the highest ranked archer male or female in her bow style.

In gent’s compound category Robert Hall secured silver in a well fought tight match and Rachael McComb also shone in the Ladies compound division to take home silver.

Not to be outdone by the seniors, BAC juniors Nahum Thompson and Niall McComb took to the shooting line on the 10th December at the Archery NI Junior Championships.

Both young men rose to the occasion and were not fazed at all as both shot personal best scores in the 60 arrow competition.

Nahum went on to win Gold in the Under 16 Gents Compound Unlimited category and Niall secured Silver in the Under 16 Recurve.