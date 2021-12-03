Keefe ready for Coventry Blaze in Challenge Cup test

Belfast Giants' coach Adam Keefe

Having qualified top of their group in the first round, the Giants face the Blaze on the road in their first clash at the Skydome Arena on Wednesday 8th December, followed by a second meeting on home ice at The SSE Arena on Wednesday 12th January 2022.

The knockout games will prove to be competitive as both teams vie for a place in the semi-finals.

Commenting on the fixture announcements, head coach Adam Keefe said: “It’s great to have the dates confirmed for the Challenge Cup Quarter finals.

“We have won two out of three of the last Challenge Cup competitions and we have gone into this campaign hungry for a trophy. We’re five games away from a championship title here and we’ll be doing everything we can to bring the trophy home.”

Tickets for the Belfast Giants v Coventry Blaze Challenge Cup Quarter Final at The SSE Arena, Belfast go on sale 12 noon Tuesday. Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children and concessions. Tickets for this game are included in Season Ticket Holder packages.

Elswhere in the Challenge Cup, Sheffield Steelers (2) will play the Fife Flyers (7)

The Cardiff Devils (3) will play the Dundee Stars (6)

And the Guildford Flames (4) will face off against the Nottingham Panthers (5).