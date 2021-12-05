Giants sign ‘perfect match on and off the ice’

Hannah Parke, Edge Coffee, Griffin Reinhart, Belfast Giants, and William Parke, Edge Coffee at The SSE Arena, Belfast

Edge Coffee opened in Holywood, just 10 minutes’ drive from Belfast, in February 2020 and quickly became a fan-favourite in the Co Down hotspot.

A community driven coffee shop, Edge Coffee sources some of the best coffee that’s roasted locally and globally, with a diverse menu of locally sourced ingredients and vegan options that have made it a popular foodie destination.

Owners Hannah and William Parke pride themselves and their business, not just on the quality of the food and beverages, but their commitment to being socially and ethically conscious.

Over the last 18 months, Edge Coffee has been in the spotlight frequently for their unique programmes to source free lunches for school children during lockdown, actively sourcing fair-trade products, and campaigns to support diversity.

The couple’s connection to the Belfast Giants runs back to day one.

The pair had attended Belfast Giants games in the 2000 inaugural season as children and met again as adults through a Belfast Giants away game trip in Cardiff.

William is an avid ice hockey player and is now teaching their four young children the sport, so their connection to ice hockey truly is a family affair.

Edge Coffee is sponsoring two Belfast Giants - new additions Griffin Reinhart and Cam Knight this season.

Commenting on the partnership, Hannah Parke, said: “We’ve been Belfast Giants season ticket holders for years, so it’s great to sponsor our team and our sport.

“We’re a sponsor that is emotionally invested in the club and we’re proud to play our part in the success of the club and the growth of ice hockey in Northern Ireland.”

He added: “We’ve both been going to the Giants since the first and second game.

“We’ve grown up around it, we’ve been involved and watching it for over 20 years now. It’s finally great to just being able to give something back to the Giants and it’s nice to be a part of the team.”

Laura Small, relationship and business development manager for the Belfast Giants said: “Having the support of a new business like Edge Coffee is something we are very proud of.