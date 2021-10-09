Giants partner up with Better as official gym partner

Pictured, front row, left to right, Belfast Giants netminder, Jackson Whistle and defenceman, Kevin Raine. Back row, left to right, Adam Keefe, head coach, Belfast Giants and Gareth Kirk, regional director, GLL at Better Gym Belfast. The Stena Line Belfast Giants have teamed up with Better as their official gym partner for the 2021/22 season. Better facilities are run by GLL, a not-for-profit charitable social enterprise committed to helping improve the health, wellbeing, and happiness of the whole community. Stephen Hamilton/Press Eye

Better facilities are run by GLL, a not-for-profit charitable social enterprise committed to helping improve the health, wellbeing and happiness of the whole community. Providing access to quality community facilities – and more – at a price everyone can afford, GLL operates 14 leisure facilities across Belfast under its ‘Better’ brand.

As part of their pre-season preparations, the team has made use of Better’s state-of-the-art facilities, including strength and conditioning training at Better Gym Belfast on Church Lane.

The team also took time out, with a relaxing day at the spa at Olympia Leisure Centre and enjoyed a high-octane afternoon of team-building fun on the surf simulator and drop slides at Andersonstown Leisure Centre.

The training and team bonding activities paid off on the ice, with the Giants’ securing three wins out of four at the start of their Challenge Cup campaign, a highlight of which was Friday’s long-awaited home opener at The SSE Arena, Belfast.

Over the course of the season, the team will visit each of Better’s sites across the city and work with GLL to engage with local communities across Belfast.

Commenting on the announcement, Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants said: “We’re proud to partner with GLL this season; the facilities at Better are first class and have really helped the team get ready, not just for competitive action but to bond as a team as well.

“We’re looking forward to getting in and trying out more of the facilities over the course of the season and to getting the team out into local communities in partnership with GLL.”

Gareth Kirk, regional director, GLL said: “We’re excited to champion the return of the Belfast Giants by partnering their training in our gyms, pools, fitness studios and thermal spas.