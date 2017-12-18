HOCKEY: Bann come so close

Banbridge almost pulled off a remarkable comeback in Dublin in the latest round of EY League matches.

Having trailed 3-0 to Monkstown, Bann rallied and were 3-2 down going into the closing minutes.

But a last minute penalty corner for the visitors failed to find its target and Monkstown clung on to take the vital points.

The Dubliners went in front from a corner in the 14th minute with Guy Sarratt netting a low drag-flick.

Davy Carson then scored when Bann – who had Jonny McKee finally back in their line-up – failed to clear while Stephen Cole got the third before the half-time whistle arrived.

The three-goal advantage held throughout the third quarter as Gareth Lennox kept out a few more corners while McKee also drew a good stop from Dave Fitzgerald.

Jamie Wright got Bann on the board with 12 minutes to go after good work from Fraser Mills who subsequently scrambled home a second six minutes later on his reverse.

And they won a corner with the final play but Fitzgerald saved to see Town hold on for the three points.

Banbridge remain in eighth place waiting for their first win since day two of the campaign.

