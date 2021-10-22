Hat-trick hero Scott has made a big impact

Belfast Giants’ Scott Conway in action against the Fife Flyers

The English-born forward, with only five weeks gone in the season, he has never been far away from the goals or assists for the Giants, both home and away.

And last weekend when the Giants met the Coventry Blaze for the first time this season at the Skydome he made sure to leave a lasting impression on the Blaze when he netted a hat-trick in Belfast’s superb 3-5 victory on the road.

Reflecting on the season so far Conway says: “I hope that I can keep up the work. I mean it’s my job and I obviously want to be the very best that I can for the team.

“Things are going quite well at the moment and I just need to keep doing the things that I have been doing and keep on improving my game. If keep doing that we will have successes, not just for me, but the team as a whole.”

Conway says that it was pretty good to pick up the hat-trick last weekend.

“It was pretty awesome to be honest,” he says.

“I haven’t had a hat-trick in a long while. And anytime you get a hat-trick, no matter what league its in, it always feels good.

“Added to hat-trick was the fact that I got those scores in front of my mom who came down for the game. It was first time that I had got to see her in 18 months, so it was nice to have that happen in front of her.”

He adds: “But I wouldn’t have been able to do that without all my teammates. I have been clicking well with my linemates these last few weeks and we have good chemistry going, which has resulted in plenty of goals.”

Getting goals has been boost to Conway’s morale.

“Getting the goals is all important. Any time you score or make a nice play it gives you a lot of confidence. Having confidence in hockey is a huge matter.