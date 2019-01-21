Rumour Mill: Eden Hazard wants to join Real Madrid

Eden Hazard will not join Spanish giants Real Madrid this month - but the 28-year-old Belgium international will reject any other offers and move to the La Liga club in the summer accordingly to Marca.

Elsewhere, West Ham striker Andy Carroll emerges as surprise contender to fill Tottenham's injury problems, James Rodriguez to reject the chance of a move to Arsenal, Juventus close to sealing loan move for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian and Chelsea expect to complete the loan signing of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain this week.

