Riders are ready for round four at Seaforde

The fourth round of the 2018 Nutt Travel MRA Ulster Motocross Championships moves back to the hard pack with the return of the traditional holiday season race at Seaforde on Friday 13th July.

Reigning Ulster MX1 champion, Lisburn’s Richard Bird on the Five-5 motorsport KTM leads Portavogie rider Robert Hamilton by 38 points going into the holiday meeting.

The Portavogie rider feels the switch to the Honda has helped his confidence and should be a major threat to Bird.

The rider they should all be watching for though must be Loughbrickland man John Meara on his Kawasaki.

John has been showing impressive form in England recently, but will his aggressive style work against him round the slick hills of Seaforde? We will have to wait to see.

Jordanstown’s Jay McCrum was the surprise package at Claudy, back in June making the fastest six in qualifying and running on he pace during the races on the fonacab KTM. He may be the surprise package come Seaforde.

Sean Devlin and Jordan McCaw round out the top six in the championship and certainly will be a podium threat.

The Thompson Leisure MX2 Premier championship is led by Jason Meara from Loughbrickland 13 points ahead of great rival Glenn McCormick from Glenoe, while Dubliner Stephen Mullaly is third on his KTM.

Fourth is the likeable Donegal Risk Racing Yamaha rider Aaron Gardiner, fifth is Comber KTM man David Russell while Ballyclare Kawasaki rider Kris Rea rounds out the top sixth.

Unless the form book is thrown out the window though, the race for the win will be between the KTM’s of Meara and McCormick, but the rest will put on a superb race for the final podium place in what promises to be the race of the day.

Racing at Seaforde starts at 11am with admission £5.00 and under-14’s free.

The circuit is signposted from off the main Clough to Ballynahinch Rd near the Butterfly House.