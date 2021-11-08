Rathfriland Reserves cruise into next round

Rathfriland Rangers' Reserves made easy work negotiating their way through the third round of the Mid Ulster shield at a gusty Iveagh Park last Saturday with a 6-1 victory of Glenavy Rangers Reserves. Rathfriland's Sam Johnston in action last weekend

The holders started strongly and found themselves in front through a fine Sam Johnston drive from 30 yards.

In form Adam Loughlin doubled the lead turning in the 6 yard box to fire home.

The home side were creating a series of chances and on another day the score line could have read much worse for the visitors.

Rathfriland's Jamie Fitzpatrick claims a header

Josh Ingram added a third before half time with the game effectively settled in the opening 45 minutes.

Glenavy were thrown a brief life line through a well struck free kick but the home side went on to stretch their lead with Loughlin Ingram and Johnston all doubling their tally.

Johnston’s second in particular was a fine lob from 45 yards out catching the visiting keeper off his line.

This win takes the holders into the draw for the last 16 of this prestigious old competition.

Team: Adam Rowland, John Dickson (c), Mark Bronte, O`Reilly, Zach Annett, Casey, Ryan Sloane, Joshua Ingram, Jamie Fitzpatrick, Sam Johnston, Adam Loughlin, Jamie Fitzpatrick.