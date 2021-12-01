Rathfriland Rangers exit Irish Cup at hands of Limavady United

Rathfriland Rangers line out in the Border Cup semi final

Rangers however were hoping to progress to the 5th round of the biggest cup competition in the country without Jonny Parr, Jack Graham, Matty Holloway and Jordan Hayes after the midweek heroics against Crumlin Star.

Rathfriland started well and Adam Neale could have scored when well placed after 15 mins. The Whites then took the lead on 30mins through Ruairi Fitzpatrick’s right footed finish.

From looking very comfortable a Limavady break down the right ended in an equaliser after 36 minutes and worse was to follow when after 40mins a corner from the right evaded the defence and keeper Gracey to creep in at the far post. Half Time 2-1.

Rathfriland still looked well capable of getting into the game but made another mistake at the back two minutes into the half to make it an uphill battle at 3-1 down.

Limavady then took control limiting Rathfriland to half chances before their striker pounced again on 63 minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

Next week sees a home league game for the 1st time in eight week against Drumaness Mills.