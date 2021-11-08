Rathfriland Rangers book spot in semi finals of the Border Cup

Rathfriland, playing into a strong breeze, started very well, keeping the ball on the deck with some slick passing moves orchestrated by Andy Kilmartin threatening to unlock the hosts defence.

Jack Graham was causing problems on the left and had a shot hit the side netting before he did open the scoring on 30 mins with a deflected shot from the edge of the box.

The best Immaculata effort was a wind assisted 40 yard shot that was well saved by Parr.

Immaculata did rally in the second half and played some decent football with a brilliant last ditch tackle from Danny Devlin denying their striker the chance to equalise in 58th minute. Rathfriland then resumed control with excellent possession football.

On the 70th minute Marty Havern replaced the impressive Rhys Kelly and on the 73rd minute slid a delightful ball in behind the defence for Graham to cross to Adam Neale who finished well.

Rathfriland created more chances for McCallister, Havern and Neale but the home keeper continued his fine form to deny the visitors.

This was an excellent team performance in very difficult conditions and sets up a mouthwatering semi-final against Crumlin Star at Seaview on Wednesday 24th November.

Squad: Johnny Parr, Danny Devlin, Brian Johnston, Jack Graham, Ruairi Fitzpatrick, Andrew Kilmartin, Adam Neale, Lee Newell, Jordan Hayes, Harry Campbell, Rhys Kelly.

Substitutes: Matthew Holloway, Sam McCallister, Marty Havern.

RANGERS AWAY IN BOB RADCLIFFE CUP SEMI

Rathfriland Rangers this week travel to play Armagh City in the semi finals of the Bob Radcliffe Cup.

Armagh defeated Rathfriland in last season`s rearranged final having been the holders of the competition.

It was an entertaining 4 – 3 final on that occasion and here`s hoping that Rathfriland will have the opportunity to play either Dollingstown or Dungannon U20s in the Boxing Day final.

Armagh sitting 2nd in the NIFL Premier Intermediate League so a tough semi in store - kick off 2pm.

SWIFTS FACE A TOUGH HOME FIXTURE

Rathfriland Swifts this Saturday will host Seapatrick Reserves in a league fixture at Ingram Park.

The visitors are unbeaten in the league this season and the only team to win all their league games so far.

Tough fixture for the young Rathfriland team but they will give it a good go.

Kick off 2.15pm.

NOVEMBER COMMITTEE MEETING

The November committee meeting will take place on Tuesday 16th November at 7pm.

‘MOWER’ THANKS TO DAVENPORT FAMILY

A big thank you to the Davenport family who have once again supported the club with their practical skills.

The club mower needed some treatment and the Davenport family were able to put their mechanical skills to the test and get it operational again. Well done.

GAMES NIGHT & DISCO WITH DJ GREENER

A big thankyou to all who supported the games night and disco with DJ Greener at the club on Saturday evening.

A great night’s craic was had by all and thanks to DJ Greener and all who helped out in many different ways to make the night a success.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT RATHFRILAND FC CLUBROOMS