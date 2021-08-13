NIFL Fantasy Football game launched for new season

This exciting new development gives the fans the chance to test their football knowledge and see if they can replicate the success of the real managers such as David Healy, Stephen Baxter and David Jeffrey in selecting the ultimate Irish League team against other fans.

The bespoke application has been developed by Comber-based software developer Nathan McConnell, who is no stranger to the NI Football League as a current player at Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League club Dollingstown and previously played in the top-flight with Portadown.

Neil Coleman, NIFL Marketing & Communications said, “This is a really exciting development for the league, and we felt the time was right to bring a high quality Fantasy Football offering to fans this season.”

Neil Coleman, NIFL Marketing & Communications pictured with developer Nathan McConnell at the launch of the NIFL Fantasy Football game.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Nathan on this new venture and we are sure that fans of all clubs embrace the game as a new and fun way to enjoy Irish League football.”

Players will select their online panel of 15 players from across all the Premiership clubs and gain points based on the real-life performances of the players on the pitch. Fans can battle out against other players from all clubs but also mini-leagues can be created for groups and there is also a leader board for fans of each specific club.