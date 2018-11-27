Northern Ireland U16s earn deserved draw against Poland

Invitation International: Poland 0 Northern Ireland 0

Buoyed by their success in capturing the Victory Shield one week ago, the Northern Ireland Under 16 team began their short tour to Poland in confident mood despite facing an experienced Polish team which had lost only once in ten outings this year.

The visitors started brightly and might have taken the lead after five minutes. Sean McAllister was brought down just outside the penalty area and took the free-kick himself, bringing an outstanding save from Krzysztof Barkowski.

Five minutes later Poland replied with a speculative shot from Aleksander Buksa which dipped just over the bar.

A corner by Conor Bradley caused problems in the home defence and Charlie Allen’s close range effort was cleared off the line.

Allen then outpaced his marker down the right and a low cross was turned onto the post by Dale Taylor.

After the break another foray down the right saw Allen fire a low ball across the goal but Taylor was just unable to apply the finishing touch.

Buksa was a constant threat for Poland and the tall striker almost broke the deadlock midway through the second half but his shot from 25 yards crashed against the bar with Conner Byrne well beaten.

In the closing stages spurred on by a vociferous support Poland piled on the pressure but the Northern Ireland defence, in which centre back Shea Charles was a calming influence, held firm for a well deserved draw.