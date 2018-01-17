IRISH LEAGUE: Games rescheduled following NI friendly announcement

The Northern Ireland Football League have announced that all Danske Bank Premiership fixtures scheduled for Saturday 24 March will now be played on Friday 23 March (kick-off 7.45pm).

This follows the announcement from the Irish Football Association of the friendly international against South Korea at the National Football Stadium on Saturday 24 March (kick-off 2pm).

All fixtures in the Bluefin Sport Championship and Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League will be rescheduled with new dates to be confirmed.

Rescheduled fixtures

Friday 23 March 2018 (all games 7.45pm kick-off)

Ballinamallard United v Linfield

Cliftonville v Ards

Coleraine v Carrick Rangers

Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon

Glentoran v Ballymena United

Warrenpoint Town v Crusaders