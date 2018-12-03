In Pictures: Goals and talking points in the Danske Bank Premiership

It was another exciting and incident packed weekend of football in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Ballymena United moved to the top of the table as they fought back from a goal down to beat Linfield.

The victory not only catapulted United to the summit but helped create a little piece of history as it’s the first time any Ballymena side had racked up NINE successive victories.

Latvian referee Andris Treimanis is a man who made a big impression at the Oval on Saturday - but not for the right reasons!

The visiting official was in charge as Glentoran and Crusaders fought out a 2-2 draw at the Oval in the Danske Bank Premiership.

He also produced three red cards and had to break-up an on-pitch melee during his eventful 90 minutes officiating in Northern Ireland.

Cliftonville steamrolled Dungannon Swifts with a five-star display that boss Barry Gray hopes will help get his men back on track.

Having lost their last three outings the Reds knew that anything less than three points simply wouldn’t do and things looked ominous when Jamie Harney’s own goal gave the Swifts a fifth minute lead.

Cliftonville’s response was immediate and emphatic, however, with Rory Donnelly and Joe Gormley each netting doubles alongside an eye-catching strike from captain Chris Curran.

Glenavon and Institute served up a six-goal thriller - with a free-scoring start, free-flowing middle and frantic finale in the 3-3 draw.

Two goals inside eight minutes kicked off the scoring before Glenavon managed to salvage a share of the spoils when substitutes Jordan Jenkins and Conor McCloskey linked up for the latter to fire home on 87 minutes.

On Friday night Mark McCabe scored the only goal of the game to secure Newry City’s first away win as they beat Coleraine.

And Warrenpoint Town and Ards played out a 1-1 draw in Bangor.