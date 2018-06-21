Football rumour mill: Bale needs Real Madrid assurances | Liverpool targeting English midfielder | Manchester can sign Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng for £50m | Loftus-Cheek may quit Chelsea to find first-team football | Arsenal finalise £26.35m deal for Serie A star

Real Madrid must give Manchester United target Gareth Bale assurances over playing time if he is to remain with the La Liga club next season, says 28-year-old Wales international's agent. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool want to sign Jack Grealish, with Tottenham refusing to pay more than £20m for the 22-year-old Aston Villa midfielder. (The Sun)

Gareth Bale

Manchester United have been told they can sign Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng for £50m. (Manchester Evening News)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek says he may quit Chelsea this summer to find regular first-team football. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have finalised a £26.35m deal for Sampdoria and Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to the Serie A club's president. (TMW)

Manchester City expect to wrap up the £46.5m signing of Napoli midfielder Jorginho this week. (Daily Mirror)

Juventus want £70m for Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who is a summer transfer target for both Chelsea and Barcelona.(Corriere Dello Sport)

Tottenham and Liverpool will miss out on Bordeaux winger Malcom, with Inter Milan close to a loan move for 21-year-old Brazilian. (Sky Italia)

Leeds United hope to see off late interest from Cardiff and Serie A side Cagliari to snap up Abel Hernandez on a free transfer this summer. (Various)

West Ham are confident of signing Lazio winger Felipe Anderson for a club record £35m. (Daily Telegraph)