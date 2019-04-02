Banbridge Town: Stuart King’s warning to players

Banbridge Town boss Stuart King has issued a warning to his under-performing players that futures will be decided over the final weeks of the campaign.

The Town let slip a two-goal lead last weekend in the 2-2 draw with Portstewart.

As a result, King’s squad can look back on a single success in the Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League over the past six games, with that sequence serving up no fewer than four defeats.

The Town now sit sixth in the standings entering a closing run of five league dates that kicks off on Saturday at home to Lurgan Celtic from 3 o’clock.

Darren McGrath and Stephen McCavitt put the Town into a convincing lead before Portstewart hit back with a goal in each half.

“We were disappointed after such a promising start and it has been a campaign of missed opportunities,” said King. “We started really well and moved 2-0 up.

“In the second half we came out and pushed for another goal but wasted a lot of openings, especially off set-pieces.

“They are now playing for new contracts and the goal is to finish as high as we can.

“It is also the chance to offer senior minutes to younger members of the squad.

“One positive from the weekend was Danny Devlin lining out for the first time as captain.

“Danny is still young but has progressed from the junior set-up so it is great for him and the club.”

The Town close out the league season with visits to Dollingstown and Tobermore United after Saturday before home dates against Annagh United and Tobermore United.