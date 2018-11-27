Banbridge Town: Bob Radcliffe Cup final date on Boxing Day with Dollingstown

Banbridge Town’s festive fixture list will include a Bob Radcliffe Cup final appearance on Boxing Day.

Semi-final success last weekend over Bourneview Mill has set up a silverware showdown with Dollingstown.

Darren McGrath, Ryan Moffatt and Michael Allison grabbed the goals on Saturday in a 3-1 victory.

“We went into an early lead off Darren’s penalty then Ryan scored from a free-kick that the Bourneview goalkeeper pushed into his own net,” said Banbridge Town boss Stuart King. “We were leading 2-0 at half-time thanks to a dominant first-half performance but then Bourneview started the second by scoring off our own goal following a defensive mix-up.

“But we dominated the game and created a lot of chances, although didn’t kill it off until the last five minutes when Michael went on a long run and smashed the ball low into the corner of the net.

“We can now look forward to our first final in eight years.”

The final is expected to kick off at 11 o’clock in Loughgall’s Lakeview Park.