Alfie Wylie names Northern Ireland’s women’s squad ahead of Turkish Cup

Northern Ireland Women’s boss Alfie Wylie has announced his squad for the Turkish Cup that will take place from Wednesday.

The former Linfield assistant manager has named Eleven Irish League players in his 22 player squad.

Northern Ireland are due to play Jordan, France ‘B’ and Kazakhstan in this weeks mini tournament.

Five Linfield players are represented in the form of Ashley Hutton, Megan Bell, Caitlin McGuinness, Rebecca McKenna and Louise McDaniel are joined alongside Glentoran’s Jessica Foy and Demi Vance.

Derry City are represented by Gemma McGuinness while Crusaders’ defender Julie Nelson is included along with Cliftonville pair Emma McMaster and Marissa Callaghan.

Everton duo Simone Magill and Becky Flaherty are also included with the young goalkeeper hoping to earn her first cap for the Green and White Army.

Another player that could her first cap is Natalie Johnson of Leicester City.

Northern Ireland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jacqueline Burns (Carson Newman), Becky Flaherty (Everton)

Defenders: Julie Nelson (Crusaders), Ashley Hutton (Linfield), Jessica Foy (Glentoran), Freya Holdaway (Crystal Palace), Natalie Johnson (Leicester City), Demi Vance (Glentoran), Emma McMaster (Cliftonville), Rachel Newborough (Boston University)

Midfielders: Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville), Rachel Furness (Reading), Sarah McFadden (Durham), Megan Bell (Linfield), Ciara Sherwood (Crystal Palace), Kerry Montgomery (Motherwell), Caitlin McGuinness (Linfield)

Forwards: Simone Magill (Everton), Lauren Wade (Unattached), Rebecca McKenna (Linfield), Louise McDaniel (Linfield), Gemma McGuinness (Derry City)