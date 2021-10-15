Devil will be in the detail as Giants face Cardiff

Belfast Giants’ Ciaran Long with Fife Flyers’ Shane Owen last Sunday

They travel to the Cardiff Devils for first game of the weekend and Adam is confident that his team can step up to that challenge.

“Come training on Tuesday the squad will be ramping up their preparations for facing the Devils, so that they are focused both mentally and physically. They need to be ready to go face the challenge that Cardiff are going to throw at us,” said Keefe.

He added: “Cardiff, in my opinion, are the team who are out there in front. It is going to be a great measuring stick for us.

“They have obviously a really good team and have been playing recently in the Champions League and we are going to need to be on the top of our game to beat them.”