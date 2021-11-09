Banbridge XI Ladies settle for a draw at Ballymoney

The girls had a good start putting continuous pressure on the Ballymoney defence, with several balls shooting across the goal.

A quick counter allowed Ballymoney to score first, ending the first quarter 1-0.

A strong defensive line of Katie, Hannah, Gina and Pippa, allowed Paula and Rachel to link play, creating a great attack with Paula finishing, to equalise the score 1-1.

Ballymoney were quick to recover, winning a penalty corner and scoring, putting them ahead 2-1.

Both teams fought hard to the half time whistle, with a score Ballymoney 2, Banbridge 1.

As the third quarter started midfield trio of Sam, Gemma and Rachel, worked hard, creating lots of opportunities, leading to a penalty corner, enabling Lucy to put it into the goal, equalising the score 2-2.

Continuous pressure from both teams, ended the third quarter, with it all to play for in the last quarter.

As the high intensity seventeen and a half minutes began, forward line of Paula, Steff, Rachel, Ruby and Poppy continued to press, creating an opportunity for Bann with a penalty corner.

A strong ball in from Katie, enabled Paula to get a deflection putting Ban ahead 3-2.