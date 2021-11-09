Banbridge XI Ladies settle for a draw at Ballymoney
The Banbridge XI Ladies travelled to Ballymoney on Saturday, in their second match versus Ballymoney.
The girls had a good start putting continuous pressure on the Ballymoney defence, with several balls shooting across the goal.
A quick counter allowed Ballymoney to score first, ending the first quarter 1-0.
A strong defensive line of Katie, Hannah, Gina and Pippa, allowed Paula and Rachel to link play, creating a great attack with Paula finishing, to equalise the score 1-1.
Ballymoney were quick to recover, winning a penalty corner and scoring, putting them ahead 2-1.
Both teams fought hard to the half time whistle, with a score Ballymoney 2, Banbridge 1.
As the third quarter started midfield trio of Sam, Gemma and Rachel, worked hard, creating lots of opportunities, leading to a penalty corner, enabling Lucy to put it into the goal, equalising the score 2-2.
Continuous pressure from both teams, ended the third quarter, with it all to play for in the last quarter.
As the high intensity seventeen and a half minutes began, forward line of Paula, Steff, Rachel, Ruby and Poppy continued to press, creating an opportunity for Bann with a penalty corner.
A strong ball in from Katie, enabled Paula to get a deflection putting Ban ahead 3-2.
Several strong saves from Taylor, kept Ban in it, however in the last play of the game, an overturned decision against Bann allowed Ballymoney to score from a short corner, ending the game with a score of 3-3.