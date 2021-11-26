Banbridge pupils produce strong performances at championships

Adam Wilson became Ulster Champion in the 200 Fly and 400 IM, and finished second overall in 100 Breaststroke

It’s an amazing achievement just to be able to swim at these Championships.

With the backdrop of Covid this is the first time these Championships have been held in two years.

The competition ran over three days, 5th to 7th November and was held in the newly built Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre in Belfast.

Alana Burns-Atkin became Ulster Junior Champion in the 50, 100 and 200 Butterfly, taking the clean sweep in the Butterfly events. She finished third overall in the 100 Butterfly and second overall in 200 Butterfly, a great achievement

There was great representation from Banbridge Academy pupils, representing both Lurgan ASC and Banbridge ASC.

From the school representing Banbridge ASC was:

Rachel Blemmings, 50 and 100 Breaststroke

Alana Burns-Atkin, 200 Breaststroke, 800 Free, 50, 100 and 200 Butterfly

Finlay Wright came second overall in the 400 and 800 Free, really great performances, narrowly missing out on first. His 200 Free was particularly good, in a strong field of swimmers he finished fifth overall but more notably got under the two minute barrier, a really strong performance

Lauren Burns-Atkin, 50, 100, and 200 Breaststroke

Sarah Macauley, 100 Butterfly, 200 Backstroke

Katie MacFarlane, 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke

Anna McKernan, 200 and 400 Free, 100 Butterfly, 100 Backstroke

Aimee Dawson came third overall in the 1500 Free, a strong performance in a gruelling event

Adam Wilson, 100 Breaststroke, 400IM, 200 Butterfly

Finlay Wright, 100, 200, 400 and 800 Free

From the school representing Lurgan ASC:

Zachary Black, 50, 100 and 200 Breaststroke, 100 and 200IM

Aimee Dawson, 400, 800 and 1500 Free

Overall, from these Banbridge Academy swimmers there was:

Personal bests - 20

Finalists - 8