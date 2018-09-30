Ballymoney win again to remain top of the Ulster Premier League

Ballymoney remain at the summit of the women’s Ulster Premier League following a 4-1 win over Mossley at the Joey Dunlop Centre on Saturday.

Former Ireland striker Nikki Parke made it five goals in two games as she hit a double as the County Antrim girls made it three wins from three so far this season.

Katherine Minihan and Ruth Sutherland were also on target with Molly Dougan replying for Mossley in what turned out to be a consolation strike.

Lisnagarvey made it two on the bounce after an opening loss as they defeated Ulster Elks 3-0 at Jordanstown with goals from Robyn Chambers, Jenna McQueen and Jenna Flynn.

In the other top flight encounter, Banbridge were 4-1 winners over Randalstown, helped by a double strike from Stefanie McCullough.

Spectacular comebacks where the order of the day in the men’s Ulster Premier, none more so than at Kilkeel.

The champions were trailing North Down 4-1 but staged a dramatic revival to draw level before Mark Stevenson grabbed a late winner in a 5-4 success.

Instonians were also behind against Newry at Shaw’s Bridge where the visitors led 1-0 with a Matthew Russell goal but the home team responded with strikes from William Robinson and Michael Keane to win 2-1.

Queen’s were also on the comeback trail after

Curtis Murray put Antrim ahead at the Dub but the students hit back to lead 3-1 before Ryan McCrea’s consolation.

Their 3-2 victory keeps Queen’s at the top of the table after three wins from three as Portadown dropped their first points of the campaign in a 2-2 draw with Mossley.

In Friday night’s games, Bangor beat Belfast Harlequins 4-1 and Raphoe and Civil Service shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in Donegal.

Ulster Premier League results: Ballymoney 4 Mossley 1; Banbridge 4 Randalstown 1; Ulster Elks nil Lisnagarvey 3