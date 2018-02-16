AIL RUGBY: Coaches expecting a thrilling encounter

Ballymacarn Park will be the place to be on Saturday as Division 1B leaders Ballynahinch take on third placed Co Down rivals Banbridge.

‘Hinch are two points clear of Shannon, who play Ul Boh’s in a Limerick derby tonight, with Bann a further four points adrift at the top of the league.

Ballynahinch Director of Rugby Ronnie Duncan is expecting a tough game when the two sides go head-to-head at the weekend.

“Games like these are why you are involved,” said Duncan.

“These are the games you want and it’s a long time since we’ve had a derby that has meant as much.

“You have two teams chasing promotion, one of us needs to win the league to enable both of us to get up,” added Duncan.

Ulster trio Peter Browne, Aaron Cairns and Pete Nelson are available but Rory Butler and Jack Regan are both injured.

Bann coach Dan Soper is hoping his side can repeat their 20-10 victory when the sides clashed earlier in the season.

“We took a lot of confidence out of the game in October,” he said.

“We’d never beaten ‘Hinch apart from a senior cup game back I 2005 I think.

“Outside of that Banbridge had never beaten Hinch since the two clubs were in the AIL.

“We had a few narrow loses in the Ulster League but we just didn’t quite maybe have that belief that we could go on and do it.

“So to get that monkey off our back in October was important.

“The player took a lot of confidence out of that so we’ll go up to Ballynahinch we know it is going to be very difficult.

“We aim to prepare well and head up there trying our best to get a win.

“If the game in October is anything to go by in terms of the derby and atmosphere it will be a great afternoon.

“There was a big crowd at the game in October and hopefully it will be the same.

“They were two even matched teams in October but Hinch have probably gone ahead a wee bit as they have had some good results of late and deserve to be at the top.

“However we need to put in a pretty good shift if we are going to go to Ballynahinch and win.

“That’s something that is not done very often by the away team,” added Soper.

Schools Cup winning centre James Hume will make his AIL debut after being side lined since last April.

Ian Porter and Josh Cromie though are both unavailable so Jason Gribben starts at scrum half.

Ballymena are in the relegation playoff zone and have Ross Kane, Dave Shanahan and Callum Patterson available for Naas visit to Eaton Park.