There's a shortage of baby milk in the UK - here are the affected products

Ready made formulas are affected by the shortage (Shutterstock)

A nationwide shortage of baby milk has led to large supermarkets running out of stock of widely-used formulas.

Ready-made Cow & Gate and Aptamil formula milk are both in short supply due to “an issue with an ingredient used to prevent foaming”.

The shortage has led to parents voicing their concern on social media.

What’s the issue?

Speaking to the Sun, a spokesperson for Danone, explained the shortage.

They said that “as a result” of the ingredient shortage “these formulas did not consistently meet our standards, so we stopped sending out them out while we investigated and resolved the issue.

"Production has now re-started at our factory and we are sending out supplies to retailers.”

They added: "We are working hard to get products back onto shelves as soon as possible.”

Powdered versions of the formula are still available as it is only ready-made formula which has been impacted.

Cowgate and Aptamil apologised for the issue, writing: “We are currently experiencing low availability on our Ready to feed formula products.

"We fully appreciate that this is unsettling and frustrating for parents and we are very sorry for this.”

How have parents reacted?

Musician Paloma Faith was among the concerned parents who raised awareness of the issue.

She told her social media followers that she had attempted to buy the formula “to no avail” adding “the search for Aptamil ready to drink continues…

One father explained that he had changed formulas but it was causing his baby to be sick.

He wrote: “We’ve switched to another brand for now but it makes him sick.”

Mother, Marina Berry, told followers: “I can’t get the Aptamil ready made milk anywhere and we are almost out of our supply.