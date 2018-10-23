Youth drop in opens its doors

On Tuesday, November 6, the local Youth Initiatives (YI) will officially open their youth drop in centre at 40a Newry Street, Banbridge.

Having been an active youth work presence in the town for over the last nine years this is an exciting development for YI whose mission is to awaken hope in the lives of young people.

Now working across six geographic areas in Northern Ireland, Youth Initiatives aims to connect with over 4000 young people annually through outreach youth work, of which 400 will engage in their transformational youth work model.

YI youth worker Anna Cruickshank is excited at the prospect of how the centre base will allow the work with young people to develop:

Speaking to the Leader, Anna explained: “It’s an exciting time for Youth Initiatives in Banbridge.

“We have been delivering personal, social and faith development programmes in the local schools for some time, whilst also working with young people on the streets and in the parks of the town.

“We are delighted to now be able offer young people from Banbridge another safe space to come along too and partake in projects that they will both enjoy and benefit from.

“Currently we run an after school drop in on a Tuesday from 3.30-5.30pm, free of charge, where anyone in Year 8-14, can come along and have some tea and toast, chat to staff and friends, or play a game of pool or air hockey, and much much more! We are also on Facebook and Instagram where you can keep up to date with what we are doing and planning.”

The Community Centre Hub will be officially opened at 1pm on Tuesday, November 6 by Tony Silcock, CEO of Youth Initiatives Northern Ireland. So why not go along and join them for a cuppa and chat.

Anyone interested in joining the group can find out more details by contacting Anna via anna@youthinitiatives.com. Or got to https://www.facebook.com/youthinitiativesbanbridge/

* Youth Initiatives is a cross-community youth work which aims to awaken hope, inspire initiative, and mobilise youth to make a vital contribution to their community and to reconciliation in Northern Ireland, through the discovery and renewal of Christian faith in daily life.