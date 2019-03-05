Young Banbridge pupil wins at star studded Film Awards

A talented young film-maker from Banbridge has been recognised at the prestigious 2019 Into Film Awards in London.

Frankie Hutchinson Lynch, a P7 pupil at Bridge Integrated Primary in Banbridge won Reviewer of the Year Award.

Frankie picked up his award at a special star studded ceremony at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, hosted by children’s TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

Awards across 14 categories were given to a range of youngsters aged 9 to 19 at the red-carpet event.

Stars handing out the Awards included Eddie Redmayne, Lily James, David Walliams, Andy Serkis, Bill Nighy, Hugh Bonneville and Jason Isaacs.

Frankie is a member of the film club at Bridge Integrated Primary School, which had been nominated for Best Film (aged 11 and under) for ‘The Time Trike’ about an adventure on a mysterious time travelling tricycle.

He had also been nominated as Club Member of the Year.

Teacher and film club leader Paul Scowcroft said: “This is a wonderful achievement and a result of his three years as a club member. Frankie has evolved from a student who wrote a two line review for the first movie he watched with us, to regularly writing eight or nine paragraphs of well researched movie critique in his more recent efforts.

“Frankie has a definite style that is his own. He does all his own work and his enthusiasm always shines through.”

Into Film Ambassador, actor Eddie Redmayne said: “I’ve been an ambassador for Into Film for a few years now, and I’ve always loved what Into Film does.

“I feel like inspiring is a word that gets thrown around a lot, but some of the films I’ve seen here, and some of the people - both the students and the teachers... it’s sent me off with a skip in my step. It’s been brilliant.”